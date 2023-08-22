Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan becomes full-fledged member of International Canine Federation

    22 August 2023, 20:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On August 22, in Geneva, the Union of Canine of Kazakhstan was recognized as a full-fledged member of the International Canine Federation, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan.

    «We’re glad to share great news, have brought us a significant step closer to global recognition of native Kazakh dog breeds Tazy and Tobet. Today, in Geneva, the Union of Canine of Kazakhstan was recognized as a full-fledged member of the International Canine Federation. 72 out of the 77 member states of the FCI voted to approve the application of our country. It is a very great achievement. The status of a full-fledged member of the International Canine Federation gives us the right to submit an application to register our famed Tazy and Tobe as originally Kazakh breeds, that took over 20 years for our cynologists,» reads the Telegram channel.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

