Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan becomes chair of CIS Interstate Space Council

    28 January 2021, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd sitting of the Interstate Space Council took place online, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, the decision to establish the Interstate Space Council of CIS member states was taken on November 2, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan for more successful realization of the Agreement on joint exploration and use of space in peaceful purposes. The first meeting took place in Minsk.

    As proposed by the CIS Executive Committee, member of the Committee from Kazakhstan, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin was elected the Council Chairman for 2021. Members of the Council from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, representatives of the CIS Executive Committee took part in the meeting. Representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan attended as observes. There were 18 issues concerning space exploration and development were on the agenda.

    Following the meeting adopted was the Council’s action plan for 2021. The next meeting is slated for the first half of 2022 in Russia.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    CIS Space
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued