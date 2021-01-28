Kazakhstan becomes chair of CIS Interstate Space Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd sitting of the Interstate Space Council took place online, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the decision to establish the Interstate Space Council of CIS member states was taken on November 2, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan for more successful realization of the Agreement on joint exploration and use of space in peaceful purposes. The first meeting took place in Minsk.

As proposed by the CIS Executive Committee, member of the Committee from Kazakhstan, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin was elected the Council Chairman for 2021. Members of the Council from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, representatives of the CIS Executive Committee took part in the meeting. Representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan attended as observes. There were 18 issues concerning space exploration and development were on the agenda.

Following the meeting adopted was the Council’s action plan for 2021. The next meeting is slated for the first half of 2022 in Russia.