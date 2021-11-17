Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan became transit bridge linking Asia and Europe – Nursultan Nazarbayev

    17 November 2021, 16:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev listed Kazakhstan’s key achievements throughout the years of independence at the session of the 2021 Astana Club in the Kazakh capital Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing participants of the 2021 Astana Club Elbasy stressed that nowadays Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia. Over half of the region’s gross product falls at Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan, according to its First President, has attracted some 250 billion of direct foreign investment and created the National Fund which serves as a financial guarantee for the present and upcoming generations.

    Elbasy also stressed that Kazakhstan wants to reduce its dependency on raw materials through active industrialization and construction of industrial economy.

    Being a landlocked country, in his words, Kazakhstan has managed to build over 15,000 km of motorways granting it access to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans as well as the Persian Gulf. The country also constructed some 3,600 km of railroads. In other words, Kazakhstan has become an important transit bridge linking Asia and Europe, he added.

    Recall that the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the three-day 2021 Astana Club event dedicated to ‘A Vision of The New World: Post-Pandemic and Beyond’.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
