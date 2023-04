ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team won big 7:2 beating the U.S. in the second Round Robin match at the 2023 FIB (The Federation of International Bandy) World Championship Men’s A Group in Åby, Sweden, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

On March 31 Kazakhstan is set to play vs Finland.

Group A: U.S., Kazakhstan, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.