Kazakhstan beats Slovakia in Nations League – 2:1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s football team beat Slovakia in the European Nations League match held in Nur-Sultan – 2:1, Kazinform reports.

The starting line-up was as following:

Kazakhstan – Shatskiy, Gabyshev, Maliy, Marochkin, Alip, Dosmagambetov, Astanov, Darabayev, Tagybergen, Vorogovskiy, Aimbetov.

Slovakia – Rodák, Chvátal,Valjent, Gyömbér, Pekarík, Haraslín, Bero, Hrošovský, Kucka , Duda, Rusnák. Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

On September 22, Kazakhstan is set to meet Belarus in a home match.

Kazakhstan-Slovakia - 2:1.

Goals: Vorogovskiy 18 (1:0), Astanov 39 (2:0), Bero 51 (2:1)