Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan beats hosts in penalty shootout at 2021 IHWC in Latvia

    23 May 2021, 10:33

    RIGA. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan defeated hosts Latvia 3:2 to win their first match of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The first period was goalless. It was Kaspars Daugavins of Latvia who put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 28th minute of the match. Several minutes later Alexander Shin of the Kazakh squad tied the score 1:1.

    Latvian Rihards Bukarts gave his team a 2:1 lead in the third period. Jesse Blacker of Kazakhstan quickly tied the score seconds later.

    Eventually, Yuri Mikhailis’ side won thanks to captain Roman Starchenko’s shootout goal.

    This evening Team Kazakhstan will face Finland.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events