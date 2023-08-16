Kazakhstan-Bashkortostan trade turnover hit USD 382 mln

ASTANA. KAZIFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with a governmental delegation of Bashkortostan led by Prime Minister Andrey Nazarov in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.



The sides debated pressing issues of cooperation in spheres such as trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, logistics, tourism, and culture.

In 2022 the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan reached 382 million US dollars.

As stated there, the number of joint industrial projects keeps on rising.

Alikhan Smailov said Kazakhstan is ready to support necessary support to Bashkir businessmen to implement investment projects.