    Kazakhstan bans exports of potatoes, carrots and livestock

    30 November 2021, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The intergovernmental commission for foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organization took place on November 25. It focused on banning exports of livestock, potatoes and vegetables, the Agriculture Ministry’s press service reports.

    The commission decided to approve a total ban on exports of cattle and small ruminants for 6 months and exports of carrots and potatoes for 3 months. Currently the domestic market eyes price hikes for meat. This November beef prices hit KZT 2,239 per kilo. Since the beginning of the year the prices grew by 15% or by KZT 292. Thereat the meat factories loading remains at low level of 50%. For the past 10 months some 173,000 tons of meat were processed that is 18% of the total meat production.

    In case of stabilization of situation restrictions may be reconsidered.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Economy Kazakhstan
