Kazakhstan bans export of timber

22 August 2019, 07:44
BAKU. KAZINFORM A temporary prohibition on the export of timber has entered into force in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

«The prohibition on the export of certain types of timber from Kazakhstan is approved for six months and has entered into force on August 18, 2019,» the report said, Trend reports.

In accordance with the information, the prohibition is not applied in the cases of export from countries of European Union to other countries via the territory of Kazakhstan. The ban also is not applied in the cases of timber export from countries of Eurasian Economic Union to other countries via the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe.

