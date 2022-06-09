Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has imposed ban on export of certain types of timber to prevent illegal re-export of timber from its territory, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Finance State Revenue Committee.

The ban was imposed by the order of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of June 7, 2022 No322 «On some issues of regulation of the export types of timber» which entered into force on June 8, 2022.

The order will be valid for the period of 6 months and prohibits export of timber from Kazakhstan (with codes EAEU CN of FEA 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407» except for EAEU CN of FEA 4406910000 «Wooden treated sleepers for railway or tram tracks».

The previous order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of November 23, 2021 lost effect on June 7, 2021.