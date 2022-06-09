Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 June 2022, 11:55
Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has imposed ban on export of certain types of timber to prevent illegal re-export of timber from its territory, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Finance State Revenue Committee.

The ban was imposed by the order of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of June 7, 2022 No322 «On some issues of regulation of the export types of timber» which entered into force on June 8, 2022.

The order will be valid for the period of 6 months and prohibits export of timber from Kazakhstan (with codes EAEU CN of FEA 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407» except for EAEU CN of FEA 4406910000 «Wooden treated sleepers for railway or tram tracks».

The previous order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of November 23, 2021 lost effect on June 7, 2021.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy