    Kazakhstan, Bahrain FMs confirm readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation

    5 May 2022, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

    During the conversation, the parties exchanged congratulations on the holiday of Eid al Fitr and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The sides confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres.

    The Ministers also discussed issues of multilateral cooperation and agreed to exchange support.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
