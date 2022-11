13 October 2022, 14:52

Kazakhstan bags gold at Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team won the first medal at the now-running Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 in Kuwait, Olympic.kz reads.

Sabrina Arziyeva pocketed gold in the 5,000 m race walk clocking 27:35.44.

Photo: instagram.com/flavko.kz/