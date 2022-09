2 September 2022 17:39

Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Maria Brovkova won 1000 m gold at the 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships in Hungary, Olympic.kz reads.

She clocked 4:35.69 in the C1 women’s 1000 m heat I followed by Panna Gyore of Hungary finishing with a time of 4:37.76 and Beatrice Fernandez from Portugal clocking 4:38.66.