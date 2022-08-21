Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan bags bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships
21 August 2022 10:39

Kazakhstan bags bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Maksat Sailau won the bronze medal at the now-running U20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sports.kz reads.

In the men’s 87 kg bronze medal bout he defeated Ukraine’s Nikita Alekseyev to win with a score of 3:0, the International Wrestling Federation’s official website reads.

In the semifinals he lost to Armenian Vigen Nazaryan.


