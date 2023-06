NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships are taking place in Kielce, Poland. Kazakhstani women’s team won three bronze medals, OIympic.kz reports.

Zhasmin Kizatova (69 kg), Assel Sagatova (81kg), and Yeldana Talipova (above 81kg) grabbed bronze medals. Besides, Zhuldyz Shaykhmetova (60kg) and Dana Didai (75kg) reached the finals.