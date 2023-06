Kazakhstan bags 2 bronze at Karate Tournament in Baku

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Didar Amirali and Kaisar Alpysbai won bronze medals at the Karate 1 Premier League underway in Baku, Olympic.kz reads.

In the 60 kg final event Alpysbay crashed Omar Shakra of Jordan, while Amirali defeated Alami Anass of Morocco in the 67 kg bronze medal bout.





Фото: olympic.kz