Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign package of important documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijan is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan as its strategic partner, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev emphasized Azerbaijan is not only a reliable and important partner for Kazakhstan but also a fraternal state.

«Based on the unshakable ties of centuries-long friendship, we have built an effective interstate cooperation that is developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Our countries enjoy active, trust-based political dialogue,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the bilateral talks in the extended format with the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the Head of State, the two nations cooperate at the level of governments as well as in the framework of multilateral platforms.

He went on to remind last year Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan had signed the declaration on strengthening and deepening the bilateral cooperation as well as the comprehensive cooperation development program for 2026. The Kazakh leader announced more documents are to be inked during Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana today.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev already held the bilateral talks in a narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence.

According to the tradition, the high guest was welcomed with full military honors, including the Guard of Honor. After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played by the presidential orchestra, the two presidents proceeded to the bilateral meeting in a narrow format.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership. Silk Way TV Channel will air live the broadcast of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Kazakhstan.



