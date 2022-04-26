Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan keen to expand transport and logistics potential

    26 April 2022, 12:46

    BAKU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation led by deputy head of the Presidential Administration – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan paid a working visit to Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the capital of Azerbaijan, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation held talks with head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Chairman of «Azerbaijan Railways» CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

    During the talks the sides exchanged view on regional and international agenda, discussed in detail the development of trade and economic, transit and transport, logistics and energy cooperation, as well as future plans in the context of 30 years since establishing diplomatic relations.

    The sides expressed mutual interest in expanding and strengthening the existing transport and logistics infrastructure and full use of economic potential of the two countries.

    On the sidelines of the visit there were held meetings of heads of national railway and oil and gas companies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in order to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Government of Kazakhstan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn