Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to up two-way trade up to $1 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised growing two-way trade with Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the bilateral talks in the extended format with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Monday, the Kazakh leader commended the growing level of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

«The trade turnover has recently increased by 40 per cent, reaching $500 million,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the talks in the Akorda presidential residence, adding that the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council will without doubt give a new momentum to bilateral relations between Baku an Astana.

The Head of State expressed confidence that as the countries tap into their economic potential they will be able to step up the two-way trade up to $1 billion having in place serious reserves in such spheres as energy, transport, logistics, IT, agriculture, industry and more.

Earlier it was reported that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are expected to sign package of important documents.