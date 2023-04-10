Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agricultural trade stood at $146mln in 2022

    10 April 2023, 19:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have huge potential for mutual cooperation in agriculture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, the volume of bilateral trade of agricultural products tripled and stood at $146mln, accounting for over a third of the total trade turnover,» said Tokayev during his joint statement with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

    The need for further increasing deliveries of agricultural products was highlighted.

    Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.

    Earlier it was said that that two countries intend to increase the bilateral trade to up to $1 billion.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone
    SEEC meeting to take part in Moscow May 24-25
    Kazakh ambassador held meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova
    Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers