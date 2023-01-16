Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan awards culture state grants

16 January 2023, 16:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin met with the workers of art and culture of Astana and Almaty cities and took part in the solemn ceremony of awarding culture state grants 2022, the Akorda press service reports.

The state grants are given to workers of art and culture, and creative youth for their contribution to the building and development of spirituality in the country. This year 75 people were awarded state grants. Among them are well-known poets and writers such as Olzhas Suleimenov, Myrzatai Zholdysbekov, Dulat Isabekov, Tolen Abdikuly, Smagul Yelubai, workers of art Asanali Ashimov, Sabit Orazbayev, and Tungyshbai Zhamankulov.

Besides, Karin briefed on the ongoing reforms. In particular, he highlighted sociopolitical, social modernization measures.


