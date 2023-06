Kazakhstan authorizes Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry issued the registration certificate for Gam-COVID-Vac M vaccine for eight months, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The Sputnik M vaccine has a five-time lower concentration of adenovirus particles than Sputnik V and a less burden on teens' immunity than the adult dose.