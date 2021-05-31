Kazakhstan attracts foreign investments worth $17.1bn in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Direct foreign investments in the global economy fell by 42%, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, said at a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The unprecedented crisis struck during the pandemic resulted in preconditions for «an ideal storm,» considerably changing the architecture of trade and economic relations in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about atavistic events such as national egoism, regionalism, protectionism reversing globalization,» said Almas Aidarov.

The speaker went on to say that that also affected the international practice of direct foreign investment application, noting that DFI in the global economy fell by 42% last year.

He also pointed out that the countries with transitional economies were affected he most with a 77% drop in foreign investments. New global investment projects also fall 2fold, he added.

He said that Kazakhstan attracted foreign investments worth $17.1bn, thus preventing foreign capital reduction to 30% as the timely measures were in place in 2020.



