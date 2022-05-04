Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management

    4 May 2022, 13:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,700 subsurface licenses have been issued in Kazakhstan in 2021, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While taking the floor at the Government session, Minister Uskenbayev said over 1,700 subsurface licenses had been issued in 2021 and some 800 junior local companies had been established.

    He also revealed that up to 7 trillion tenge of investment had been attracted to the domestic subsoil management sector since 2018.

    In his words, Kazakhstan managed to attract such big global players as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, and Silver Bullet.

    Minister Uskenbayev added that 38,6 million tons of iron ore, 1,4 million tons of aluminum oxide, 2,7 million tons of copper concentrate and 193,000 tons of lead concentrate are produced in Kazakhstan annually.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn