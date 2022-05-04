Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2022, 13:27
Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,700 subsurface licenses have been issued in Kazakhstan in 2021, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While taking the floor at the Government session, Minister Uskenbayev said over 1,700 subsurface licenses had been issued in 2021 and some 800 junior local companies had been established.

He also revealed that up to 7 trillion tenge of investment had been attracted to the domestic subsoil management sector since 2018.

In his words, Kazakhstan managed to attract such big global players as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, and Silver Bullet.

Minister Uskenbayev added that 38,6 million tons of iron ore, 1,4 million tons of aluminum oxide, 2,7 million tons of copper concentrate and 193,000 tons of lead concentrate are produced in Kazakhstan annually.


