Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 April 2023, 09:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2022 Kazakhstan attracted a record high amount of foreign direct investments of 28 billion dollars that is 17.7% more compared to 2021 with 23.8 billion dollars.

It is the record high for the past 10 years. 2012 attracted 28.9 billion in foreign direct investments, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Thanks to the work of the Government and akimats last year mid-term target codes of the investment policy concept until 2026 were overfulfilled by 14.3%.

The Netherlands takes the lead in investing in Kazakhstan with 8.33 billion dollars and then comes the U.S. with 5.1 billion dollars, followed by Switzerland with 2.8 billion dollars.

The most investments were attracted in Atyrau region up to 8.2 billion dollars, Almaty up to 7.57 billion dollars and Astana up to 2.25 billion dollars.


