Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022

    8 June 2023, 19:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has adapted well to the external realities in spite of the fact that disrupting supply chains, increasing inflation, and trade restrictions are affecting the global economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Speaking at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazakh President Tokayev said that the country saw the real economic growth of five per cent, three times the projected world average growth, in four months of this year. Upward trend was reported in all the key sectors of the economy, he said.

    «Last year, a record 28 billion dollars worth of foreign investments were attracted. Notably, the non-primary sector was the main source of inflow of direct foreign investment,» said Tokayev.

    The country’s investment rating was approved by the international rating agencies, he added.

    «The foreign trade turnover rose 32% to 134 billion dollars,» said the Kazakh President.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy