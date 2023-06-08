Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has adapted well to the external realities in spite of the fact that disrupting supply chains, increasing inflation, and trade restrictions are affecting the global economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Speaking at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazakh President Tokayev said that the country saw the real economic growth of five per cent, three times the projected world average growth, in four months of this year. Upward trend was reported in all the key sectors of the economy, he said.

«Last year, a record 28 billion dollars worth of foreign investments were attracted. Notably, the non-primary sector was the main source of inflow of direct foreign investment,» said Tokayev.

The country’s investment rating was approved by the international rating agencies, he added.

«The foreign trade turnover rose 32% to 134 billion dollars,» said the Kazakh President.