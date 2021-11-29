Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attracted $670bln worth of FDI during independence period

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2021, 15:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has attracted foreign direct investment worth of over $670 billion during 30 years of its independence, Vice Minister of National Economy Alisher Abdikadirov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister Abdikadirov revealed that inflow of FDI into Kazakhstan in the first half of 2021 has totaled KZT 11,1 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the same period of last year.

As for the foreign countries, according to Abdikadirov, the Netherlands leads in terms of the foreign direct investment channeled to Kazakhstan as it accounts for 29.6% of total FDI in the first half of 2021.

«Ranked second is the U.S. with 18.8% of total volume of FDI. Then, there are Switzerland, Russia and the UK,» said the Vice Minister of National Economy, adding that Kazakhstani mining sector is the most attractive for foreign investors (some 50% of FDI).

Yerlan Zeineshev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on investment of the Kazakh MFA, revealed that Atyrau region, Almaty city, East Kazakhstan region, West Kazakhstan region and Pavlodar region attract more FDI than other areas in Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister Abdikadirov went on to add that Kazakhstan has attracted over $670 billion of investment within 30 years of its independence. In his words, of $670 billion, the U.S. and Switzerland account for $90 billion and $55,8 billion, respectively.


Investment projects    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
