Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attends UN Digital Cooperation Roadmap launch ceremony

Alzhanova Raushan
13 June 2020, 14:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A ceremony of launching the UN Digital Cooperation Roadmap was held in an online format, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev spoke at the event. The ceremony was attended by the UN Secretary General, the Presidents of Switzerland and Sierra Leone, heads of international organizations such as the World Economic Forum, Mastercard, the World Wide Web Consortium and others.

Welcoming the participants of the online ceremony, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that the coronavirus pandemic once again confirmed the importance of the global trend of digitalization as well as the need to further strengthen international partnership in this area.

Speaking at the event Askar Zhumagaliyev outlined the implementation of the State Program «Digital Kazakhstan» launched on behalf of the country's leadership. He noted that Kazakhstan managed to bring the level of public services provided online to 82%.


