    Kazakhstan attends Teknofest in Azerbaijan

    28 May 2022, 11:12

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Rosol mine detector project of Kazakhstani students studying at the Azerbaijan Technological University (UTECA) drew attention at the Teknofest Festival in Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

    Sarsen Ibrayev and Symbat Yuklassova of Kazakhstan are third year students majoring in Computer Engineering at the Azerbaijan Technological University.

    The Teknofest Azerbaijan, the festival of aviation, space and technologies, for the first time ever takes place in Azerbaijan. It runs between May 26-29.

    Those attending are competing in Smart Karabakh, Robotics, Greentech, SocialTech nominations. As part of the programme the Take Off Startup Summit and the European Rocket League Championship are to be held.

    Teknofest, short for Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival, is the first and only aviation, aerospace, and technology festival of Türkiye.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Azerbaijan Science and research Kazakhstan
