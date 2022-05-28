Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan attends Teknofest in Azerbaijan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 May 2022, 11:12
Kazakhstan attends Teknofest in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Rosol mine detector project of Kazakhstani students studying at the Azerbaijan Technological University (UTECA) drew attention at the Teknofest Festival in Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

Sarsen Ibrayev and Symbat Yuklassova of Kazakhstan are third year students majoring in Computer Engineering at the Azerbaijan Technological University.

photo

The Teknofest Azerbaijan, the festival of aviation, space and technologies, for the first time ever takes place in Azerbaijan. It runs between May 26-29.

Those attending are competing in Smart Karabakh, Robotics, Greentech, SocialTech nominations. As part of the programme the Take Off Startup Summit and the European Rocket League Championship are to be held.

Teknofest, short for Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival, is the first and only aviation, aerospace, and technology festival of Türkiye.


photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Education    Azerbaijan    Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region