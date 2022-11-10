Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries

SAMARQAND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation led by Deputy PM-Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers on the eve of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries, the MFA’s press service informs.

The Kazakh FM confirmed the country’s deep commitments to its liabilities within the Turkic organizations and readiness to contribute to further development of cooperation, strengthening economic and cultural cooperation of the member states and raising the organization’s efficiency.

Those attending debated the agenda of the 9th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic Countries.

The Organization of Turkic Countries was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2009 in Azerbaijan. It is headquartered in Istanbul. Currently in consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have an observer status.


Photo: MFA’s press service

