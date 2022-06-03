Kazakhstan attends largest tourism exhibition IMEX Frankfurt 2022

FRANKFURT AM MAIN. KAZINFORM – The largest international exhibition for meetings, conventions, events and incentive travel IMEX Frankfurt was held in Germany offline for the first time since the hiatus caused by the global pandemic, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Tourism national company.

The event brought together over 14,000 participants from 80 countries of the world, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s delegation led by JSC «NC Kazakh Tourism» included reps of Astana Invest City Investment Development Center, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund, Rixos Water World Aktau, Turan Asia, Kompas, Empire Travel Qazaqstan and more.

Decorated with the exquisite elements of national ornament, Kazakhstan’s booth at the event sparked interest of the guests. The delegation headed by Chairman of JSC «NC Kazakh Tourism» Talgat Amanbayev held over 20 b2b meetings with partners from 10 counties who expressed their interest and hope for further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the sphere of tourism.

According to Talgat Amanbayev, Kazakhstan’s participation in such largest exhibitions offers a chance not only to promote the country’s image globally and attract tourists, but also to be well informed about the latest trends and news of the industry.

Kazakhstan is set to take part in three more tourism-related exhibitions scheduled to be held in Japan, Great Britain, and Poland by the end of this year.