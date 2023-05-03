Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan attends intl meeting on Afghanistan in Doha

    3 May 2023, 14:42

    DOHA. KAZINFORM An international meeting on Afghanistan took place in Doha under the chairmanship of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    Representatives of 20 countries including Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev and some international organizations participated in the event. In a closed-door format, the participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the ways of its further stabilization.

    The participants exchanged also views on raising the UN’s role in mitigating the threats to regional security by submitting certain propositions and initiatives. Following the conference, the UN will develop recommendations on further interaction of the global community on the Afghan track.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan Afghanistan
