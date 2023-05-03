Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan attends intl meeting on Afghanistan in Doha

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 May 2023, 14:42
Kazakhstan attends intl meeting on Afghanistan in Doha Photo: gov.kz

DOHA. KAZINFORM An international meeting on Afghanistan took place in Doha under the chairmanship of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

Representatives of 20 countries including Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev and some international organizations participated in the event. In a closed-door format, the participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the ways of its further stabilization.

The participants exchanged also views on raising the UN’s role in mitigating the threats to regional security by submitting certain propositions and initiatives. Following the conference, the UN will develop recommendations on further interaction of the global community on the Afghan track.


Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa