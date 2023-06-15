Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku

    15 June 2023, 08:21

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The 11th International Festival of National Cultures brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps of more than 30 countries accredited in Azerbaijan to show their culture, history, traditions, and tourist potential, Kazinform reports.

    Over 500 domestic and international students studying at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) as well as 33 foreign embassies working in Azerbaijan joined the festive event.

    The diplomatic corps representatives showcased their customs and traditions, and national cuisine. Among those attending were the U.S., France, England, Columbia, Cuba, Israel, Türkiye, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and others.

    The pavilion of Kazakhstan featured the national culinary repertoire, household items, books and booklets about the history of Kazakhstan, its politics, and tourist potential that aroused great interest among the guests.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
    Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and Kazakhstan
    Spanish passions unfolded onstage in Kazakh capital
    Books about Kazakhstan presented for first time to National Library of Dubai
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai