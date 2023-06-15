Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attends Int'l Festival of National Cultures in Baku

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2023
BAKU. KAZINFORM The 11th International Festival of National Cultures brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps of more than 30 countries accredited in Azerbaijan to show their culture, history, traditions, and tourist potential, Kazinform reports.

Over 500 domestic and international students studying at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) as well as 33 foreign embassies working in Azerbaijan joined the festive event.

The diplomatic corps representatives showcased their customs and traditions, and national cuisine. Among those attending were the U.S., France, England, Columbia, Cuba, Israel, Türkiye, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and others.

The pavilion of Kazakhstan featured the national culinary repertoire, household items, books and booklets about the history of Kazakhstan, its politics, and tourist potential that aroused great interest among the guests.

