Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan attends II Eurasian Congress

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2021, 15:10
Kazakhstan attends II Eurasian Congress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II Eurasian Congress took place in Moscow. It is the platform for an open dialogue between the state bodies, business, scientific and expert communities on the most pressing issues concerning the development of the Eurasian region, as well as cooperation of the countries to raise welfare and boost development of national economies, primeminister.kz reports.

1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressing the Congress said that it is important for Kazakhstan as a shareholder of the Eurasian Development Bank so that the Bank financed economy through the prism of the development of integration. He reminded that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in EAEU this year, outlined some priority directions where work should be spe d up . One of them is industrial cooperation. Smailov noted that the EDB has great potential to give an impetus to this work. The key industrial cooperation directions until 2025 document was adopted. It maps out key cooperation directions, projects in the sphere of machine building, aviation construction, space technologies, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Another direction is transport and logistics cooperation.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region