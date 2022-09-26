Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attends IAEA General Conference in Vienna
26 September 2022, 20:47

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) started its work in Vienna bringing together its 175 member nations. It is to be held between September 26-30, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Those present are expected to debate a wide range of issues, as well as nuclear security issues, raising efficiency of IAEA safeguards, etc.

On September 27 head of the Kazakh delegation, Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov will address the plenary session.

The Kazakh delegation consists of representatives of the Energy, Foreign Affairs Ministries, National Nuclear Centre, Kazatomprom National Atomic Company and Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Plants.

As part of the conference the Kazakh delegation will hold talks with the representatives of the U.S., France, India, EC , IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and others.

As of today, the IAEA has 175 member states. On February 14, 1994 Kazakhstan became the 121st state to join it.


