Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation led by Deputy PM -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and European Union , the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The EU delegation was headed by High Representative-Vice-President Josep Borrell.

Those attending discussed pressing interregional and global issues, including security, situation in Afghanistan, economic, trade and investment, environmental protection, water utilization and climate, education, science and innovations cooperation.

Addressing the meeting the Kazakh FM confirmed the country’s readiness to expand multilateral cooperation and improve interconnections with the European partners. He suggested initiating new interregional cooperation programs as well as in science, technologies and innovations.





Photo: gov.kz



