Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan attends EPAC/EACN conference in Sweden

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 December 2019, 19:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s delegation took part in the 19th European Partners against Corruption (EPAC/EACN) annual conference which took place on 10-12 December 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden, the Anti-Corruption Service said.

The organization brings together more than 50 anti-corruption authorities from Council of Europe member states.

Kazakhstan took part in the conference as a non-member.

The issue on awarding Kazakhstan the EPAC/EACN observer status is being discussed.

Following the accession to The Group of States against Corruption Kazakhstan is expected to heighten a chance for membership in the organization and to let the country collaborate closely with the European experts.

Combating corruption   
