Kazakhstan attends CIS Electric Power Council sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev took part in the CIS Electric Power Council sitting held via a videoconferencing, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Addressing those present the Kazakh Minister told about the latest changes in the country’s electric power sector, in particular, focused on amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On power sector adopted last December. He also told about the country’s plans to increase renewables capacity from current 1,800 MW to 2,100 MW by the yearend.

During the meeting those attending approved the Regulations on the Coordination Council, got acquainted with the CIS Electric Power Council report for 2020, and updated its action plan for 2021.



