Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan attends CIS Electric Power Council sitting

    1 July 2021, 17:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev took part in the CIS Electric Power Council sitting held via a videoconferencing, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    Addressing those present the Kazakh Minister told about the latest changes in the country’s electric power sector, in particular, focused on amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On power sector adopted last December. He also told about the country’s plans to increase renewables capacity from current 1,800 MW to 2,100 MW by the yearend.

    During the meeting those attending approved the Regulations on the Coordination Council, got acquainted with the CIS Electric Power Council report for 2020, and updated its action plan for 2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan CIS Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued