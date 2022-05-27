Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan attends 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

    27 May 2022, 13:31

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Presidential Aide-Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdaueltov took part in the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan brought together national security advisers and secretaries of security councils of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

    Following the meeting a statement was adopted on prohibiting the international terrorist organizations to use the territory of Afghanistan to hide, train, plot or fund any terror acts against the countries of the region. The parties confirmed the intent to establish cooperation in exchanging information between the near-border states and other concerned parties on the situation associated with the destructive forces.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Security Foreign policy Kazakhstan Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea