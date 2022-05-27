Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan attends 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2022, 13:31
Kazakhstan attends 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Presidential Aide-Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdaueltov took part in the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, the Akorda press service reports.

The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan brought together national security advisers and secretaries of security councils of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting a statement was adopted on prohibiting the international terrorist organizations to use the territory of Afghanistan to hide, train, plot or fund any terror acts against the countries of the region. The parties confirmed the intent to establish cooperation in exchanging information between the near-border states and other concerned parties on the situation associated with the destructive forces.


Security   Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3