Kazakhstan attends 4th Central Asia-China Ministerial Meeting

XI'AN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asia – China format.

The participants of the ministerial meeting, in accordance with the agenda, discussed preparations for first Central Asia – China Summit to be held in Xi'an in May, prospects and contours of further cooperation in various areas between the participating states of this dialogue format, and exchanged views on topical international issues, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In his remarks, Minister Nurtleu noted the importance of increasing trade, expanding the range of export goods, improving transport infrastructure, strengthening cooperation in the field of food security, joining efforts to establish cooperation on water issues, expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation and ensuring regional security between Central Asia and China.

«Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of our regional dialogue and is ready to actively cooperate for the implementation of specific projects and programs,» Nurtleu said. «Trade and economic cooperation is one of the cornerstones of mutually beneficial partnership and the Central Asian countries have sufficient potential to progressively increase exports to China,» he added.

It was noted that the planned indicators of trade turnover between the Central Asian countries and the PRC in 2022 of 70 billion US dollars were reached ahead of schedule and this indicates the existing potential. At the same time, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China in 2022 reached 24 billion US dollars, which is 34% more than in 2021.

Following the meeting, an Information Communique was adopted by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian states and China.

The initiative to create the Central Asia – China format belongs to the Chinese side. The main goal of cooperation within this format is to improve the mechanisms of political and diplomatic interaction, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transport, healthcare, science and high technology, environmental protection and culture.