Kazakhstan attends 1st meeting of Joint Working Group on Afghanistan of “Central Asia – India” Dialogue

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The First Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Afghanistan within the framework of the «Central Asia – India» Dialogue was held in the capital of India with the participation of senior officials of this format. Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) were also invited to the event, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev, who informed in his statement about Kazakhstan's practical contribution to international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan in order to ensure regional security.

The participants exchanged views on topical issues of the situation around Afghanistan. A common commitment to active cooperation and the development of joint approaches in the Afghan direction was expressed.

Following the event, the participants adopted a Joint Statement noting the importance of coordinating the efforts of the international community in resolving the situation in Afghanistan, and also stated the need for international consensus in the interests of the entire region, primarily in the delivery of humanitarian aid, practical assistance to the Afghan people in order to overcome the protracted socio-economic crisis.