Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan attends 15th meeting of secretaries of SCO Security Councils

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 September 2020, 19:48
Kazakhstan attends 15th meeting of secretaries of SCO Security Councils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Coucil Asset Isekeshev took part in the 15th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO nations held via a videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated security situation in SCO, prospects for deepening cooperation in the fight against three evils (terrorism, extremism and separatism), illicit drug trafficking, trans-border organized crime and international information security.

During the meeting Kazakhstan suggested developing a joint communique of SCO member states adressed to the administrations of internet resources to help in countering ideology and terrorism and religious extremism. Asset Isekeshev called all to support the initiative to build the SCO Information Security Centre suggested by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last SCO Summit in Bishkek. Kazakhstan confirmed the country’s adherence to strengthening cooperation in all pressing issues of ensuring security in SCO and further development of cooperation.


Security   Foreign policy    SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published