Kazakhstan attempts to rejuvenate government with another Bolashak alumnus appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another alumnus of the Bolashak Scholarship Program has got a seniour position in the Kazakh government. 35-year-old Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1988, Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov is a graduate of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University, Mukhtar Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, the University of Manchester and Astana-based Nazarbayev University.

Prior to the appointment he held various posts at the Accounts Committee and President’s Executive Office.

From February 2022 he worked as an Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov is an alumnus of the Bolashak Scholarship Program and member of the President’s Personnel Pool of 2021.